BDWPS Podcast #56

In this episode we take a look at some of the best albums to come out so far in 2017, including Japandroids, Austra, Cloud Nothings, Jens Lekman, and Ty Segall. I also discuss some of my favorite films of 2016.

Tracklist:

Japandroids “Near to the Wild Heart of Mine”

Austra “Future Politics”

Cloud Nothings “Modern Act”

Jens Lekman “Evening Prayer”

Ty Segall “Warm Hands”

Public Enemy “She Watch Channel Zero”

Bob Dylan “The Ballad of Hollis Brown”

